AP Departmental Test Exam Date 2025 Out: Exams from Jan 5–10, Admit Card Releasing Soon at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Admit Card 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the detailed exam schedule and admit card release date for the Departmental Tests November- 2025 Session. The written exam for the Departmental Tests November- 2025 Session against Notification No.19/2025 will be held from January 05 to 10, 2026 in 21 district centers of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 45,531candidates have applied for the test for which the hall ticket will be released from December 30, 2025 onwards at the official website-https://portal-psc.ap.gov.in.

Download AP Departmental Test Exam Date 2025

The APPSC has released the detailed exam schedule for the Departmental Tests November-2025 Session against Notification No.19/2025 on its official website. Downloading of Hall Tickets for Departmental Tests will be commenced from December 30, 2025 onwards. Check the pdf download link-