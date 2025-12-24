CAT Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

AP Departmental Test Exam Date 2025 Out: Exams from Jan 5–10, Admit Card Releasing Soon at psc.ap.gov.in

By Manish Kumar
Dec 24, 2025, 12:01 IST

AP Departmental Test Exam Hall Ticket 2025 will be released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on December 30, 2025 on its official website. The written exam is scheduled from January 05 to 10, 2026 across the state. Check all details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

APPSC Admit Card 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the detailed exam schedule and admit card release date for the Departmental Tests November- 2025 Session. The written exam for the Departmental Tests November- 2025 Session against Notification No.19/2025 will be held from January 05 to 10, 2026 in 21 district centers of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 45,531candidates have applied for the test for which the hall ticket will be released from December 30, 2025 onwards at the official website-https://portal-psc.ap.gov.in.

Download AP Departmental Test Exam Date 2025

The APPSC has released the detailed exam schedule for the Departmental Tests November-2025 Session against Notification No.19/2025 on its official website. Downloading of Hall Tickets for Departmental Tests will be commenced from December 30, 2025 onwards. Check the pdf download link-

AP Departmental Test Exam Date 2025 PDF Download Link  

AP Departmental Test Exam Date 2025 Overview 

Earlier Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had launched the recruitmnet drive for the Departmental Tests November-2025 Session (Notification No.19/2025) across the state. You can check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-

Particulars Details
Organization Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)
Post Name Departmental Tests November- 2025 Session 
Notification No. 19/2025
Exam date  January 05 to 10, 2026
Admit Card release date  December 30, 2025 onwards 
Official Website https://psc.ap.gov.in/

How to Download APPSC Admit Card 2025 ?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website - https://psc.ap.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Web note on Downloading of Hall Tickets for Departmental Tests November- 2025 Session (Notification No.19/2025)' on the home page.
Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: Your APPSC Admit Card will appear in a new window on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take the printout of the admit card.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News