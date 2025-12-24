AP Departmental Test Exam Date 2025 Out: Exams from Jan 5–10, Admit Card Releasing Soon at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Admit Card 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the detailed exam schedule and admit card release date for the Departmental Tests November- 2025 Session. The written exam for the Departmental Tests November- 2025 Session against Notification No.19/2025 will be held from January 05 to 10, 2026 in 21 district centers of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 45,531candidates have applied for the test for which the hall ticket will be released from December 30, 2025 onwards at the official website-https://portal-psc.ap.gov.in.
Download AP Departmental Test Exam Date 2025
The APPSC has released the detailed exam schedule for the Departmental Tests November-2025 Session against Notification No.19/2025 on its official website. Downloading of Hall Tickets for Departmental Tests will be commenced from December 30, 2025 onwards. Check the pdf download link-
AP Departmental Test Exam Date 2025 Overview
Earlier Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had launched the recruitmnet drive for the Departmental Tests November-2025 Session (Notification No.19/2025) across the state. You can check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)
|Post Name
|Departmental Tests November- 2025 Session
|Notification No.
|19/2025
|Exam date
|January 05 to 10, 2026
|Admit Card release date
|December 30, 2025 onwards
|Official Website
|https://psc.ap.gov.in/
How to Download APPSC Admit Card 2025 ?
You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://psc.ap.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Web note on Downloading of Hall Tickets for Departmental Tests November- 2025 Session (Notification No.19/2025)' on the home page.
Step 3: Now, provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: Your APPSC Admit Card will appear in a new window on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take the printout of the admit card.
