AP DSC Recruitment 2022 for 500+ Teacher Posts, Details Here

AP DSC Recruitment 2022: Government of Andhra Pradesh (AP), School Education Department is hiring 500+ Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Art Teachers, School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers and Music Teachers. Details Below.

AP DSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Government of Andhra Pradesh (AP), School Education Department has released the notifications for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, Art Teachers, School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers and Music Teachers. The vacancies are available under AP Model Schools & Mjpapbcwrei Society, District Selection Commission (DSC), and Inclusive Education for Disabled at Secondary Stage (IEDSS).

The applications are invited through online mode from 25 August to 18 September 2022 on apdsc.apcfss.in. Applicants will be required to appear for an online exam which will be conducted on 23 October 2022.

Candidates can check more details regarding the post by clicking on the PDF links.

Important Dates

Date of Issuing of Limited Recruitment Notification & Publishing of Information Bulletin - 22 August 2022 Payment of Fees through Payment Gateway 24 August 2022 to 17 September 2022 Online submission of application through http://cse.ap.gov.in 25 August 2022 to 18 September 2022 Help desk services during working hours - 22 August 2022 onwards Online Mock Test availability - 17 October 2022 onwards Download Hall Tickets - 06 October 2022 Exam Date - 23 October 2022

AP DSC Teacher Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

School Assistants (Special Education) - 81

TGT - 31

PGT - 176

Others - 214

Eligibility Criteria for AP DSC Teacher Recruitment 2022

PGT - Master's Degree and B.Ed

TGT - Bachelor’s Degree and B.Ed

School Assistant (Special Education) -Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree and Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education (Spl.B.Ed) recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). OR (b) Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree and B.Ed (General) with one-year Diploma in Special Education. OR Bachelor’s Degree and General B.Ed degree with two-year Diploma in Special Education recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). OR Bachelor’s Degree and General B.Ed degree with Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI)

School Assistant - Graduation in the concerned field and B.Ed

Age Limit:

18 to 44 years

How to Apply for AP DSC Teacher Recruitment 2022

The candidates can apply online on the official website from 25 August to 18 September 2022 on apdsc.apcfss.in.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/-