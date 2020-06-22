AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 Exam Date to be of August; Exams likely to start from 9 August: Check Here

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment Exam 2020: AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam 2020 is most likely to be held in August 2020. The Andhra Pradesh Ward or Grama Sachivalayam exams are now expected to begin from 9 August and conclude on 14 August 2020 for the recruitment of 16207 Vacancies. The AP Grama Sachivalayam looks forward to fill over 16000 posts through this recruitment exam including Village Revenue Officer, Panchayat Secretary, Engineering Assistant (Grade-II), ANM/ Multi Purpose Health Asst, Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Surveyor, Village Sericulture Assistant, Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Welfare and Education Assistant, Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi, Ward Administrative Secretary, and others.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government is trying hard to conduct the written exam for the AP Grama/ Ward Sachivalayam as soon as possible to fill the required vacancies. Recently, a short notice was released by the government in the newspaper notifying about the conduct of exam during 9 August - 14 August 2020. Earlier, the exam was set to conducted in July 2020. However, the AP Grama Sachivalayam had not notified anything on the exam date amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification 2020

AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam Date 2020 Notice

Let's now have a look at the important dates of the AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020:

AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Release of Notification 11 January 2020 Start of application process 11 January 2020 Last Date of Application Process 7 February 2020 AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam Date 9 August - 14 August 2020

AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020: Exam Details

The Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Departments of Andhra Pradesh had notified about the recruitment of 14,062 Vacancies of AP Grama Secretariats and 2,146 Vacancies of AP Ward Secretariats in 19 categories in January this year. Over 11 lakh candidates applied for the exam to get job in the AP villages.

Selection Process: In order to fetch recruitment in these posts, candidates need to appear for the written exam or interview. The exam pattern and syllabus for each post is different. To know the syllabus and latest exam pattern for AP Grama VRO, Panchayat Secretary, Grade II posts, Grade III posts, Grade VI posts, AP Ward Secretaries & others, visit the link mentioned below:

Candidates should frequently visit the official website of the AP Grama Sachivalayam to get updates on the recruitment process.