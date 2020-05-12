AP High Court Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 12 System Officer and System Assistant @hc.ap.nic.in

AP High Court Recruitment 2020: Andhra Pradesh High Court has invited applications for recruitment of Temporary Technical Staff - Computers (System Officer and System Assistant) in the High Court and Subordinate Courts in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply through official website on or before 26 May 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application for AP High Court Recruitment 2020: 26 May 2020

AP High Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

High Court

Senior System Officer (Software) - 1

System Assistant (Hardware) - 2

System Officer - 1

Subordinate Courts

System Officer - 2

System Assistant- 6Posts

Salary:

Senior System Officer - Rs.40,000/-

System Officer - Rs.35,000/-

System Assistant - Rs.25,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for System Officer and System Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Senior System Officer (Software): B.Tech (Computer Science/ Information Technology)/ MCA/ M.Tech (Computer Science).

System Officer (Software): B.Tech (Computer Science/ Information Technology)/ MCA/ M.Sc (Computer Science)/ M.Tech (Computer Science).

System Officer (Hardware): B.E/ B.Tech/ MCA in Computer Science/ Engineering or Information Technology with first class or 60% marks in aggregate.

System Assistant (Software): Government recognized Diploma in ITI or equivalent after 10th std/ B.Sc Electronics/ B.Sc Computer Science with 50% of marks.

Age Limit:

30 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

AP High Court Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Selection of the candidates for the post will be done on the basis of the oral interview

How to Apply for AP High Court System Officer and System Assistant Jobs 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for AP High Court Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website on or before 26 May 2020.