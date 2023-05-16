AP Inter Recounting and Reverification Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

The Andhra Pradesh board has declared the IPE March recounting and re-verification results 2023 today, May 16. Students who have applied for the recounting process can check their results through the official website- rcres.apbie.org.in. Check details here

AP Inter Rechecking and Reverification Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the IPE March 2023 recounting and re-verification results 2023 today, May 16 in online mode. Those students who applied for the AP Inter recounting and re-verification process can check their results from the official website - rcres.apbie.org.in. Candidates are required to enter the required login credentials such as roll number, acknowledgement/ registration number, date of birth etc to check their results.

The Manabadi AP Board declared the AP Inter results 2023 on April 26 on its official website. As per the released data, a total of 4.33 lakh students have appeared for the board exam, out of which 2.66 lakh candidates have successfully qualified. The overall pass percentage of AP Inter first year was recorded at 61% while the second-year pass percentage stood at 72%. Candidates can check their recounting and reverification results by clicking on the direct link that is given below.

AP Inter Recounting and Reverification Results 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to check AP Inter Recounting and Reverification Results 2023 Online?

Candidates who have applied for the AP Inter Recounting and re-verification process to improve their marks in the AP Inter examination for the academic year 2023 can go through the below-given steps to check their results.

Step 1: Visit the official website - rcres.apbie.org.in

Step 2: Fill out the required details such as roll number, acknowledgement/registration number, and date of birth and then click on the submit button

Step 3: The AP Inter rechecking or reverification results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the AP Inter rechecking results 2023 and download it for future use

