AP Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Declared, Download Manabadi 1st and 2nd Year Marks Memo at bieap.apcfss.in

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023 OUT: Manabadi 1st & 2nd Year results has been released online at bie.ap.gov.in. Students have to use their hall ticket number and date of birth to download the AP Inter supply marks memo. Get download link here

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the AP Inter supplementary exam result today, 13 June 2023. Students who have appeared for the Inter supplementary examination can check the Manabadi 1st, 2nd years results online at bie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in and examresults.ap.nic.in. They have to use their hall ticket number and date of birth to download AP inter marks memo. The board has announced the results of AP Inter General and Vocational streams.

INTERMEDIATE PUBLIC ADVANCED SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMINATIONS RESULTS-2023 1st Year General Results Click Here 1st Year Vocational Results Click Here 2nd Year General Results Click Here 2nd Year Vocational Results Click Here

AP intermediate 2023 supplementary exams for 1st and 2nd year were conducted from May 24 to June 1 and practical exams were held from June 5 to 9. This year, 61% cleared in the AP Inter 1st year and AP 2nd year inter pass percentage stood at 72%.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Date and Time

The board has announced the date and time for the release of 1st and 2nd year supplementary result of AP. Check below the date and time here:

Events Date and Time AP 1st and 2nd Year General and Voc Result Date June 13, 2023 AP Inter Result Time 5 PM

How to download Manabadi Inter Supplementary marks memo 2023?

When announced, students can check their marks on bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in. Gi through the steps to know how to download AP 1st and 2nd Year General and Voc marks memo:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Advanced Supplementary Results page

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5: Manabadi AP result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

AP Inter Result 2023 Statistics

This year, 4.33 lakh students appeared in 1st year whereas 3.9 lakh took the exam in AP 2nd year. Check below the overall statistics: