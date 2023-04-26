Manabadi AP Inter Toppers List 2023 (Soon): Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year District-Wise Pass Percentage Here

Manabadi AP Inter Toppers List 2023: BIEAP has released the 1st and 2nd year result today. 4.33 lakh students appeared for 1st year. Along with the result, Manabadi AP Inter toppers list is expected soon. Check names and ranks here

Manabadi AP Inter Result District-wise Pass Percentage
Manabadi AP Inter Toppers List 2023:  Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)  has declared the inter result for 1st and 2nd year students. Along with the announcement of result, the authorities also released the BIEAP Inter toppers list and other statistics. The AP inter result has been announced for approx 10 lakh students. In AP Inter result 2023, 1st Year pass percentage has been recorded at 61% whereas 2nd-year pass percentage is 72% The Andhra Pradesh intermediate topper list will have information about the rank, topper’s name and marks obtained by them. Last year, BIEAP board did not release the AP inter toppers list. 

BIEAP Inter 2nd Year District-Wise Pass Percentage

This year in 2nd year Inter result, Krishna district has the highest pass percentage of 83% followed by Guntur with 78%. Check details below: 

Districts

Pass Percentage

Krishna

83%

Guntur

78%

West Godavari

77%

Nellore

77%

Chittoor 

72%

Visakhapatnam

70%

Prakasam

70%

East Godavari

69%

Ananthapuramu

67%

Kurnool

66%

Srikakulam

64%

Vizianagaram

57%

Kadapa

60%

AP Inter 1st Year District-Wise Pass Percentage

In 1st year, Krishna district obtained 77% pass percentage this year. Check the table below: 

Districts

Pass Percentage

Krishna

77%

Guntur

68%

West Godavari

70%

Nellore

67%

Chittoor 

56%

Visakhapatnam

63%

Prakasam

51%

East Godavari

59%

Ananthapuramu

57%

Kurnool

56%

Srikakulam

51%

Vizianagaram

47%

Kadapa

46%

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 Pass Percentage 2023

Students can check below the pass percentage of 1st and 2nd year below:

Years

Pass Percentage

AP Inter 2nd Year

72%

AP Inter 1st Year

61%

BIEAP AP Inter Topper List 2023: Who Tops Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 

The board announces the result and the class 11th and 12th toppers list together. Around 10 lakh students registered for board exams. This year, over 5 lakh students have registered for the intermediate exam. Check below the list of toppers: 

AP Intermediate Toppers List 2019

In 2019, Vardan Reddy secured rank 1 by obtaining 992 marks whereas, Afran Sheikh was on rank 2. Check the table below for more details: 

Rank

Topper’s name

Marks Obtained

1

Vardan Reddy

992/1000

2

Afran Sheikh

991/1000

3

Mukku Deekshita

990/1000

3

Kuraba Shinyatha

990/1000

3

Vayalap Sushma

990/1000

3

Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi

990/1000

AP Board Intermediate Result Statistics for 2nd Year

In 2022, no topper list was released. Over 4 lakh students appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 61%. Check the table below for complete information: 

Years

Overall Pass Percentage

Total Appeared Students

2022

61%

4,23,455

2021

100%

5,08,672

2020

63%

4,35,655

2019

72.00%

9.65,000

2018

73.30%

5,16,103

2017

74%

4,93,891

2016

74%

8, 56,701

2015

82%

7, 93,496

2014

77%

7, 71,587

2013

63.27

7, 56,459

Manabadi AP Inter First Year Result Statistics

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 54%. Check below AP Inter first year result statistics of the last few years: 

Result Years

Total Students

Pass Percentage

2022

445604

54%

2021

-

100%

2020

507230

59%

2019

507305

55%

2018

509909

57%

2017

523068

60.01%

2016

500351

60.59%

2015

488754

55.87%

