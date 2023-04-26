Manabadi AP Inter Toppers List 2023 (Soon): Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year District-Wise Pass Percentage Here

Manabadi AP Inter Toppers List 2023: BIEAP has released the 1st and 2nd year result today. 4.33 lakh students appeared for 1st year. Along with the result, Manabadi AP Inter toppers list is expected soon. Check names and ranks here

Manabadi AP Inter Toppers List 2023: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the inter result for 1st and 2nd year students. Along with the announcement of result, the authorities also released the BIEAP Inter toppers list and other statistics. The AP inter result has been announced for approx 10 lakh students. In AP Inter result 2023, 1st Year pass percentage has been recorded at 61% whereas 2nd-year pass percentage is 72% The Andhra Pradesh intermediate topper list will have information about the rank, topper’s name and marks obtained by them. Last year, BIEAP board did not release the AP inter toppers list.

BIEAP Inter 2nd Year District-Wise Pass Percentage

This year in 2nd year Inter result, Krishna district has the highest pass percentage of 83% followed by Guntur with 78%. Check details below:

Districts Pass Percentage Krishna 83% Guntur 78% West Godavari 77% Nellore 77% Chittoor 72% Visakhapatnam 70% Prakasam 70% East Godavari 69% Ananthapuramu 67% Kurnool 66% Srikakulam 64% Vizianagaram 57% Kadapa 60%

AP Inter 1st Year District-Wise Pass Percentage

In 1st year, Krishna district obtained 77% pass percentage this year. Check the table below:

Districts Pass Percentage Krishna 77% Guntur 68% West Godavari 70% Nellore 67% Chittoor 56% Visakhapatnam 63% Prakasam 51% East Godavari 59% Ananthapuramu 57% Kurnool 56% Srikakulam 51% Vizianagaram 47% Kadapa 46%

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 Pass Percentage 2023

Students can check below the pass percentage of 1st and 2nd year below:

Years Pass Percentage AP Inter 2nd Year 72% AP Inter 1st Year 61%

BIEAP AP Inter Topper List 2023: Who Tops Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result

The board announces the result and the class 11th and 12th toppers list together. Around 10 lakh students registered for board exams. This year, over 5 lakh students have registered for the intermediate exam. Check below the list of toppers:

AP Intermediate Toppers List 2019

In 2019, Vardan Reddy secured rank 1 by obtaining 992 marks whereas, Afran Sheikh was on rank 2. Check the table below for more details:

Rank Topper’s name Marks Obtained 1 Vardan Reddy 992/1000 2 Afran Sheikh 991/1000 3 Mukku Deekshita 990/1000 3 Kuraba Shinyatha 990/1000 3 Vayalap Sushma 990/1000 3 Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi 990/1000

AP Board Intermediate Result Statistics for 2nd Year

In 2022, no topper list was released. Over 4 lakh students appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 61%. Check the table below for complete information:

Years Overall Pass Percentage Total Appeared Students 2022 61% 4,23,455 2021 100% 5,08,672 2020 63% 4,35,655 2019 72.00% 9.65,000 2018 73.30% 5,16,103 2017 74% 4,93,891 2016 74% 8, 56,701 2015 82% 7, 93,496 2014 77% 7, 71,587 2013 63.27 7, 56,459

Manabadi AP Inter First Year Result Statistics

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 54%. Check below AP Inter first year result statistics of the last few years: