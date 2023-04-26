Manabadi AP Inter Toppers List 2023 (Soon): Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year District-Wise Pass Percentage Here

Manabadi AP Inter Toppers List 2023: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared the inter result for 1st and 2nd year students. Along with the announcement of result, the authorities also released the BIEAP Inter toppers list and other statistics. The AP inter result has been announced for approx 10 lakh students. In AP Inter result 2023, 1st Year pass percentage has been recorded at 61% whereas 2nd-year pass percentage is 72% The Andhra Pradesh intermediate topper list will have information about the rank, topper’s name and marks obtained by them. Last year, BIEAP board did not release the AP inter toppers list.
BIEAP Inter 2nd Year District-Wise Pass Percentage
This year in 2nd year Inter result, Krishna district has the highest pass percentage of 83% followed by Guntur with 78%. Check details below:
|
Districts
|
Pass Percentage
|
Krishna
|
83%
|
Guntur
|
78%
|
West Godavari
|
77%
|
Nellore
|
77%
|
Chittoor
|
72%
|
Visakhapatnam
|
70%
|
Prakasam
|
70%
|
East Godavari
|
69%
|
Ananthapuramu
|
67%
|
Kurnool
|
66%
|
Srikakulam
|
64%
|
Vizianagaram
|
57%
|
Kadapa
|
60%
AP Inter 1st Year District-Wise Pass Percentage
In 1st year, Krishna district obtained 77% pass percentage this year. Check the table below:
|
Districts
|
Pass Percentage
|
Krishna
|
77%
|
Guntur
|
68%
|
West Godavari
|
70%
|
Nellore
|
67%
|
Chittoor
|
56%
|
Visakhapatnam
|
63%
|
Prakasam
|
51%
|
East Godavari
|
59%
|
Ananthapuramu
|
57%
|
Kurnool
|
56%
|
Srikakulam
|
51%
|
Vizianagaram
|
47%
|
Kadapa
|
46%
Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 Pass Percentage 2023
Students can check below the pass percentage of 1st and 2nd year below:
|
Years
|
Pass Percentage
|
AP Inter 2nd Year
|
72%
|
AP Inter 1st Year
|
61%
BIEAP AP Inter Topper List 2023: Who Tops Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result
The board announces the result and the class 11th and 12th toppers list together. Around 10 lakh students registered for board exams. This year, over 5 lakh students have registered for the intermediate exam. Check below the list of toppers:
AP Intermediate Toppers List 2019
In 2019, Vardan Reddy secured rank 1 by obtaining 992 marks whereas, Afran Sheikh was on rank 2. Check the table below for more details:
|
Rank
|
Topper’s name
|
Marks Obtained
|
1
|
Vardan Reddy
|
992/1000
|
2
|
Afran Sheikh
|
991/1000
|
3
|
Mukku Deekshita
|
990/1000
|
3
|
Kuraba Shinyatha
|
990/1000
|
3
|
Vayalap Sushma
|
990/1000
|
3
|
Narapaneni Laxmi Keerthi
|
990/1000
AP Board Intermediate Result Statistics for 2nd Year
In 2022, no topper list was released. Over 4 lakh students appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 61%. Check the table below for complete information:
|
Years
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
Total Appeared Students
|
2022
|
61%
|
4,23,455
|
2021
|
100%
|
5,08,672
|
2020
|
63%
|
4,35,655
|
2019
|
72.00%
|
9.65,000
|
2018
|
73.30%
|
5,16,103
|
2017
|
74%
|
4,93,891
|
2016
|
74%
|
8, 56,701
|
2015
|
82%
|
7, 93,496
|
2014
|
77%
|
7, 71,587
|
2013
|
63.27
|
7, 56,459
Manabadi AP Inter First Year Result Statistics
Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 54%. Check below AP Inter first year result statistics of the last few years:
|
Result Years
|
Total Students
|
Pass Percentage
|
2022
|
445604
|
54%
|
2021
|
-
|
100%
|
2020
|
507230
|
59%
|
2019
|
507305
|
55%
|
2018
|
509909
|
57%
|
2017
|
523068
|
60.01%
|
2016
|
500351
|
60.59%
|
2015
|
488754
|
55.87%