AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Recruitment 2021 for 109 Manager and Other @apmaheshbank.com, Apply before 24 Sept

AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification: AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd., a leading Multi-State Scheduled Co-Operative Urban Bank in South India, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of General Manager, Dy. General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Senior Manager/HOD, Manager / Branch Manager, Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) and Chief Risk Officer on its website i.e. apmaheshbank.com.

Interested candidates possessing required eligibility criteria can apply in the prescribed format on or before 24 September 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 24 September 2021

AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Vacancy Details

General Manager (Business Development / Operations / Investments) -3 Posts

Dy. General Manager (Finance Accounts / Treasury/Credit/Information & Technology/ Investment / Law /Planning & Development/Human Resources/ Vigilance / Sales & Marketing) – 7 Posts

Asst. General Manager (Finance & Accounts / Treasury / Credit / Estate / Information & Technology / Law / Recovery / Marketing & Sales / Planning & Development / Audit & Inspection / Human Resource) – 17 Posts

Senior Manager/Hod (Finance & Accounts / Treasury / Credit / Insurance / Estate / Information & Technology / Law/ Recovery / Marketing & Sales / Planning & Development / Audit & Inspection / Human Resource.)– 34 Posts

Manager/Branch Manager -41 Posts

Chartered Accountant -5 Posts

Company Secretary- 1 Posts

Chief Risk Officer – 1 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Managerial Posts

Educational Qualification:

General Manager -Graduate/Post Graduate in any subject. Candidates with MBA/CFA/ICWA/CA/CS/CAIIB will be given preference. Candidates presently working in a Bank in Scale VI and above or equivalent grade, with proven track record, excellent Managerial / Administrative / Professional Skills, with minimum 3 years experience in the Grade.

Dy. General Manager – Graduate / Post Graduate in any subject. Candidates with MBA / CFA / ICWA / CA /CS / CAIIB, will be given preference.Candidates presently working in a Bank in Scale V and above or equivalent grade, with proven track record, excellent Managerial / Administrative / Professional Skills, with minimum 3 years experience in the Grade, and should have been recognized as HIGH FLIER in reaching targets/deadlines/goals set by the Management

Asst. General Manager – Graduate / Post Graduate in any subject. Candidates with MBA / CFA / ICWA / CA / CS / CAIIB, will be given preference.Candidates presently working in a Bank in Scale IV / V or equivalent grade in a Bank. They should have proven track record, with excellent Managerial / Administrative / Professional Skills, with minimum 3 years experience in the Grade and should have been recognized as HIGH FLIER in reaching targets / deadlines / goals set by the Management

Senior Manager/Hod – Graduate / Post Graduate in any subject. Candidates with MBA / CFA / ICWA / CA / CS / CAIIB, will be given preference.Candidates presently working in Banking Sector in Scale III or equivalent grade with at least 3 years at Branch level / Regional level / Zonal level and Corporate Office level in Public Sector Banks or in corresponding grades in other Banks

Manager/Branch Manager -: Graduate in any subject. Additional Qualification such as CAIIB etc. will be an added advantage. Candidates presently working in Banking Sector, with excellent track record of management of the Branch successfully i.e., entire operations of the branch on his own.

Chartered Accountant -The Candidate should be a qualified Chartered Accountant and any additional qualifications will be an added advantage. Candidates with pass in CA Inter are also eligible to apply. The Candidate should have minimum 3 years experience, preferably in Banking/ Financial Sector with relevant exposure in Taxation, Finalization of Accounts, Investments/Treasury.

Company Secretary- The candidate should be a qualified Company Secretary. Additional qualifications such as LLB /BL will be given preference. The candidate should have 3 years experience as Company Secretary.

Chief Risk Officer – The Candidate should be a Graduate with Professional Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professional or Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute and 5 years of experience.

How to apply for AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents through mail at ‘recruit@apmaheshbank.com’or to Dy. General Manager, A.P.Mahesh Co.op.Urban Bank Ltd., (Multi State Scheduled Bank), 5-3-989, Sherza Estate, N.S.Road, Osmangunj, Hyderabad – 500 095(A.P.) latest by 24 September 2021.

AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Notification Download