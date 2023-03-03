AP Police Constable 2022 Call Letter OUT for PET/PST: Get Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date & Other Details Here

AP Police Constable 2022 PET Admit Card 2023 has been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can download the call letter from the official website i.e., slprb.ap.gov.in For more information such as Exam Dates, Procedure to Download the call letter and other details, candidates can refer to the article below.

Candidates can download the Admit Card by entering their Registration Numbers and Passwords. The candidates must note that the print out of the call letter must be clear or in other words the Print out must not be blurred.

AP Police Constable PET/PST Call Letter Download

Candidates who are scheduled to take the PMT/PET test should take note that they have the option to download their admit card. In order to do so, they will need to provide their registration number, mobile number, and date of birth.

It is important to keep in mind that the deadline for downloading the admit card is 3 pm on March 10. Therefore, candidates should ensure that they have completed this step before the specified time to avoid any issues or delays on the day of the exam.

AP Police Constable PET/PST Examination

The Physical Standard Test or Physical Eligibility Test exam dates will be announced soon. Candidates must stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates regarding AP Police Constable PET/PST.

We have shared a step by step guide to download the AP Police Constable call letter 2023.

How to Download the SLPRB Recruitment call letter?

To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in. They should then click on the SCT PC hall ticket link and enter their Registration Number, Mobile Number, and date of birth before submitting the information. After submitting the required details, the AP Police Constable Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Finally, candidates should download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

SLPRB Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Download call letter

The candidates must download the call letter before the closure date and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them in the examination hall. Candidates who are appearing for the AP Police Constable PET/PST Examination must not forget to carry the call letter to the venue.