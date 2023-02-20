[Official] AP Police SI Answer Key 2023 Released @slprb.ap.gov.in: Download PDF And Raise Objections, If Any

Andhra Police has released the answer key for the post of Sub Inspector of Police on its official website- slprb.ap.gov.in. Download PDF.

AP Police SI Answer Key 2023 PDF SET A/B/C/D: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Police has released the answer key for the post of Sub Inspector of Police on its official website. It is noted that SLPRB Andhra Police conducted the written exam for the Sub Inspector post on 19 February 2023.

All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for Sub Inspector posts can download the AP Police Sub Inspector Answer Key 2023 PDF SET A/B/C/D which is available on the official website of SLPRB- slprb.ap.gov.in.

Direct Link To Download

SCT SI PRELIMINARY KEY PAPER 1



SCT SI PRELIMINARY KEY PAPER 2





It is noted that the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Police has conducted the prelims exam for the post of Sub Inspector and Reserve Sub Inspector post on 19 February 2023 across the state. Exam was held at 291 test centers across the 13 towns/cities for Paper I and II. A total of 1,51,243 candidates appeared for the exam for the above post.

Now Andhra Police has released the prelims answer key for Questions Booklet Series A/B/C/D for 1st Paper and 2nd Paper on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam can raise their objections on or before 23 February 2023 through the format given on official website.



How To Download: AP Police SI Answer Key 2023