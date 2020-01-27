AP SSC Time Table 2020: Check 10th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020

AP SSC Time Table 2020 or AP 10th Class Exam Time Table 2020 has been recently released at bseap.org. Jagran Josh has also provided the complete AP SSC Time Table 2020 or AP 10th Class Exam Time Table 2020.

As per official AP SSC Time Table 2020 or AP 10th Class Exam Time Table 2020, the exam will start from 23 March 2020 (Monday) and will be over on 8 April 2020 (Wednesday). Students of Andhra Pradesh, Class 10 (SSC) can now plan their studies accordingly.

AP SSC Time Table 2020 or AP 10th Class Exam Time Table 2020:

The complete AP SSC Time Table 2020 is given below

Steps to download the AP SSC Exam 2020 time table:

You can also download the AP SSC (10th) time table/date sheet 2020 from the official website by following this simple process

Open the official website of AP State Board

Click on the SSC section on the left side of the home page of the official website

Click on the Time Table for SSC March 2020 (link) provided

Download the AP SSC 10th (March) 2020 board exam time table

Students preparing for the Andhra Pradesh board exam can take the help of important resources provided by Jagranjosh.com. Links to access important articles are given below

⇒ Learn and apply toppers’ success formulae for your 2020 board exams: Details here

⇒ NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Maths: Check now!

⇒ NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths: Check here

⇒ NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Science: Check here

⇒ NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions for Class 10 Science: Download Solutions of All Chapters: Check here

⇒ NCERT Solutions for Class 9, 10, 11 and 12

⇒ CBSE Class 10 Video Tutorials