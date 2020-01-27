Search

AP SSC Time Table 2020: Check 10th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020

Check AP SSC Time Table 2020 or AP 10th Class Exam Time Table 2020 and download it in PDF format.

Jan 27, 2020 11:30 IST
AP SSC Time Table 2020
AP SSC Time Table 2020

AP SSC Time Table 2020 or AP 10th Class Exam Time Table 2020 has been recently released at bseap.org. Jagran Josh has also provided the complete AP SSC Time Table 2020 or AP 10th Class Exam Time Table 2020.

As per official AP SSC Time Table 2020 or AP 10th Class Exam Time Table 2020, the exam will start from 23 March 2020 (Monday) and will be over on 8 April 2020 (Wednesday).  Students of Andhra Pradesh, Class 10 (SSC) can now plan their studies accordingly.

AP SSC Time Table 2020 or AP 10th Class Exam Time Table 2020:

The complete AP SSC Time Table 2020 is given below

AP SSC Time Table 2020

Steps to download the AP SSC Exam 2020 time table:

You can also download the AP SSC (10th) time table/date sheet 2020 from the official website by following this simple process

  • Open the official website of AP State Board
  • Click on the SSC section on the left side of the home page of the official website
  • Click on the Time Table for SSC March 2020 (link) provided
  • Download the AP SSC 10th (March) 2020 board exam time table

Direct Link to check AP SSC Exam Time Table 2020

