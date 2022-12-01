AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Download Notification @cfw.ap.nic.in

AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh is hiring 461 Staff Nurse. Check Details Here.

AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh (AP) released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. A total of 461 vacancies are available on a Contract basis initially for a period of one (1) year. Candidates interested in this opportunity should possess the required qualification. The candidates are required to submit the application via offline mode on or before 05 December 2022.



AP Staff Nurse Recruitment Notification Download



AP Staff Nurse Application Dates

Application Performa Dates - 29 November to 05 December 2022

Last Date for Submitting Application - 05 December 2022

AP Staff Nurse Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 461 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for AP Staff Nurse Posts

Educational Qualification:

General Nursing & Midwifery /B.Sc (Nursing)

AP Staff Nurse Age Limit:

42 years

Selection Process for AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of the following conditions

Marks obtained in all the years in the qualifying examination or any other equivalent qualification - 75 % 1.0 mark per completed year after acquiring the requisite Qualification as mentioned in the pass certificate - UPTO 10 marks Weightage up to 15% will be given to the candidates working on a Contract/Outsourcing/Honorarium basis including COVID-19 service

How to Apply for AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can download the proforma of the application from the official website i.e. http://cfw.ap.nic.in upto 05:00 PM till 05 December 2022.

Filled-in Applications for the said posts are to be submitted at the Office of the Regional Director of Medical and Health Services of the Concerned Zone on or before 06/12/2022 by 05.00 P.M.

Application Fee:

For OC candidates = Rs.500/-

For SC/ST/BC/Physically challenged candidates = Rs.300/-