APDCL Recruitment 2021 for Data Analyst Posts, Apply Online @apdcl.org

APDCL Recruitment 2021: Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL) invited the applications for the post of Data Analyst on Contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APDCL Data Analyst post from 04 February to 06 February 2021 on apdcl.org and attend walk-in-interview on 10 February 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 04 February 2021

Last Date of Application - 06 February 2021

Walk-in-Interview - 10 February 2021 at 9 AM

APDCL Vacancy Details:

Data Analyst - 20

Salary:

Rs. 15,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Data Analyst Posts

Educational Qualification:

BCA/ B.Sc (IT)/ B.Sc (Comp. Sc) / Diploma in Comp. Sc./IT from AICTE recognized / UGC approved institutions

1 year in data entry and data analysis

Age Limit:

32 Years

How to Apply for APDCL Data Analyst Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website from 04 February to 06 February 2021. . A copy of the registration form is to be submitted at the time of document verification during the walk in interview. Candidates are required to bring all original certificates and mark-sheets for verification along with a self attested copy of the same.

Candidates can attend interview at Training Institute, APDCL, Narengi on 10 February at 9 AM.

APDCL Notification PDF

APDCL Registration Link