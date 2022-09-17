APGWD Recruitment 2022 for Technical Assistant Posts, Submit Your Application before 30 Sept

APGWD Recruitment 2022: Andhra Pradesh Ground Water Department (UPGWD) has invited applications for filling up the 74 vacancies for the post of Technical Assistants Those who wish to apply can submit their application much before the last date which is 30 September 2022 up to 3 PM. The candidates will be recruited for various districts. They will be called for the interview round at the office of the District Ground Water Officer of the concerned district for which they will apply. The interview will be held on 11 October 2022 at 11 PM.

APGWD Recruitment Notification and Application Form Download



What are APGWD Technical Assistant Eligibility Criteria ?

Minimum Educational Qualification:

Diploma in Civil Engineering from a Recognized Institute

Preference/more weightage will be given to Experience in:

Field experience in water and allied sectors.

Experience in data collection, Compilation, analysis and Report Writing.

Computer Proficiency.

Documentation Skills

Age Limit:

Below 35 years as on 31st March, 2022 and below 40 years for SC/ST candidates.

What is APGWD Technical Assistant Salary ?

Salary: Rs. 18,000/- per month

Tour Allowance: Rs. 5,000/- per month

How to Submit APGWD Technical Assistant Application Form ?

Interested and eligible candidates shall download the application form from the website (www.apsgwd.ap.gov.in)

Fill out the application form and submit it along with the required certificates to the District Ground Water Officers of concerned districts by post or in person on or before 30th September 2022 upto 03:00 PM.