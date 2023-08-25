APMSRB Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 300 Specialist Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

APMSRB Recruitment 2023: APMSRB has invited applications for the 300 Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist posts on the official website. Check pdf, selection process, eligibility and other details here.

APMSRB Recruitment 2023 Notification: Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board (APMSRB, formerly known as APVVP) has invited online applications for the 300 Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview scheduled on September 5/7/9, 2023.

To apply for APMSRB Recruitment 2023 notification, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including PG Degree/Diploma/DNB in the particular specialty with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

APMSRB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Walk-in-interview will be conducted on September 5/7/9, 2023 according to the posts and schedule mentioned in the notification. You will have to appear in the walk-in-interview in accordance with the specialist posts with the documents displayed in the notification.

APMSRB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Gynaecology-33

Anesthesia-40

Pediatrics-25

General Medicine-63

General Surgery-33

Orthopedics-06

Ophthalmology-15

Radiology-39

Pathology-08

E.N.T-21

Dermatology-10

Microbiology-01

Forensic Medicine-05

Chest Disease-01

APMSRB Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization APMSRB Post Name Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist Vacancies 300 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Date for walk-in September 5/7/9, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website http://hmfw.ap.gov.in/

APMSRB Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed PG Degree / Diploma / DNB in that particular specialty or its equivalent qualification included in the schedule-I & II of the MCI Act, 1956.

Should have registered in A.P. Medical Council.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



APMSRB Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-07-2023)

Upper age limit is 42 years.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

APMSRB Recruitment 2023: Pay and Allowances

For regular appointment:

Scale of Pay Rs. 61,960 to Rs.1,51,370 and other allowances as admissible under the rules in force from time to time.

The specialist doctors posted in the hospitals located in tribal areas will be paid 50o/o over basic pay as an additional incentive.

Please check the notification link for details of the pay and allowance for contract appointment.

Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Army MES Recruitment 2023 Notification For 41,822 Posts

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 500+ Various Posts

Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 293 Primary Teacher Posts

How To Apply APMSRB Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates will have to attend the walk-in-recruitment interview

along with the original certificates and one set of Xerox copies on September 5/7/9, 2023 according to the posts and schedule mentioned in the notification.