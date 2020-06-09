APPSC ASO Result 2020 Out: Check DV Schedule for Assistant Statistical Officer Posts @psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Result 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the result for the posts of Assistant Statistical Officer on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Assistant Statistical Officer posts test can check their result and Document Verification dates from the official website of (APPSC) - psc.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the list of candidates provisionally admitted for the post of Assistant Statistical Officer in A.P Economics & Statistical Sub-service (Notification No.03/2019). Not qualified candidates will have to appear for the next Document Verification round which will be conducted from 24 /06/ 2020 to 26 /06/ 2020. The venue for the Document Verification for the ASO Posts is- O/o Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, New R & B Building, 2nd Floor,M.G. Road, Opp. indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada– 520010.

Candidates qualified for the Document verification round will have to downloads Memo, Check lists, Attestation forms and other relevant material from the Commission’s website and report for versification as per schedule. The candidates provisionally admitted for verification of certificates are required to produce the Original Certificates at the time of verification of documents as mentioned in the short notification.

Direct Link for APPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Result 2020





APPSC ASO Result 2020 Declared: Download Process

Visit the official website of APPSC i.e. psc.ap.gov.in.

Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link "Result Notification for Assistant Statistical Officer in A.P Economics and Statistical Sub-Service - Notification No.03/2019 - (Published on - 08/06/2020) ” given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Result.

Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

ARIES Uttarakhand Recruitment 2020 for Scientist B, Consultant and Other Posts

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for latest updates regarding the Assistant Statistical Officer Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.