Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

APPSC Direct Recruitment 2021 for 71 Reporters, Officers & Professor Posts, Apply Online @psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Direct Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at psc.ap.gov.in for 71 vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

Created On: Oct 1, 2021 17:56 IST
APPSC Direct Recruitment 2021
APPSC Direct Recruitment 2021

APPSC Recruitment 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Telugu Reporter, Horticulture Officer and Professor. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 7 October 2021 onwards. The last date for submitting the online application is 28 October 2021. The candidates are advised to check the notification details before applying for any post.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application for lecturer posts: 7 October 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application for lecturer posts: 28 October 2021
  • Commencement of submission of online application for Telugu reporter posts: 18 October 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application for Telugu reporter posts:8 November 2021
  • Commencement of submission of online application for Horticulture posts: 11 October 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application for Horticulture posts: 2 November 2021

APPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Horticulture Officer - 39 Posts
  • Telugu Reporter - 5 Posts
  • Lecturer/Assistant Professor - 24 Posts
  • Lecturers / Assistant Professors (Ayurveda) - 3 Posts

APPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Horticulture Officer - Must possess Four-year B.Sc. Degree/ B.Sc. (Hons) Degree in Horticulture of a recognized University in the State or any other University.
  • Telugu Reporter - Must have passed a Bachelor’s Degree of a University in any discipline in India; Must have passed the shorthand and Typewriting (Telugu) both by Higher Grade conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad; Must have passed a practical test for a speed of 80 words per minute in Telugu Shorthand conducted by the Secretary of the State Legislature in the case of appointment by transfer and by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission in the case of direct recruitment.
  • Lecturer/Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) - Must possess a Post Graduation Degree in Ayurveda from a recognized University.
  • Lecturer/Assistant Professor (Homeopathy) Must possess a Post Graduation Degree in Homoeopathy from a recognized University.

APPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 42 years

APPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit in the written.

Download APPSC Recruitment 2021 Homeo Lecturer Notification

Download APPSC Recruitment 2021 Ayurveda Lecturer Notification

Download APPSC Recruitment 2021  Telgu Reporter Notification

Download APPSC Recruitment 2021 Horticulture Officer Notification

Apply Online - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for APPSC Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before the last date. The candidates can refer to the above hyperlinks for their reference.

FAQ

How to apply for APPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before the last date. The candidates can refer to the above hyperlinks for their reference.

What is the qualification required for APPSC Telugu Reporter Recruitment 2021?

Must have passed a Bachelor’s Degree of a University in any discipline in India; Must have passed the shorthand and Typewriting (Telugu) both by Higher Grade conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad; Must have passed a practical test for a speed of 80 words per minute in Telugu Shorthand conducted by the Secretary of the State Legislature in the case of appointment by transfer and by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission in the case of direct recruitment.

What is the qualification required for APPSC Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2021?

Must possess Four year B.Sc. Degree/ B.Sc. (Hons) Degree in Horticulture of a recognized University in the State or any other University.

What is the qualification required for APPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021?

Must possess a Post Graduation Degree in relevant subject from a recognized University.

How many vacancies will be recruited through APPSC Direct Recruitment 2021?

A total of 71 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Telugu Reporter, Horticulture Officer and Professor.

Take Free Online APPSC (Welfare Officer) 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
NotificationAPPSC Direct Recruitment 2021 for 71 Reporters, Officers & Professor Posts, Apply Online @psc.ap.gov.in
Notification DateOct 1, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionOct 28, 2021
CityVijayawada
StateAndhra Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next