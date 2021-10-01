APPSC Direct Recruitment 2021 for 71 Reporters, Officers & Professor Posts, Apply Online @psc.ap.gov.in

How to apply for APPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before the last date. The candidates can refer to the above hyperlinks for their reference.

What is the qualification required for APPSC Telugu Reporter Recruitment 2021?

Must have passed a Bachelor’s Degree of a University in any discipline in India; Must have passed the shorthand and Typewriting (Telugu) both by Higher Grade conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad; Must have passed a practical test for a speed of 80 words per minute in Telugu Shorthand conducted by the Secretary of the State Legislature in the case of appointment by transfer and by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission in the case of direct recruitment.

What is the qualification required for APPSC Horticulture Officer Recruitment 2021?

Must possess Four year B.Sc. Degree/ B.Sc. (Hons) Degree in Horticulture of a recognized University in the State or any other University.

What is the qualification required for APPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2021?

Must possess a Post Graduation Degree in relevant subject from a recognized University.

How many vacancies will be recruited through APPSC Direct Recruitment 2021?

A total of 71 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of Telugu Reporter, Horticulture Officer and Professor.