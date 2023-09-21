APPSC Exam Date 2023 Released at psc.ap.gov.in, Check Admit Card Date

APPSC Exam Date 2023 : Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the exam date and admit card update for the Industrial Promotion Officer Post on its official website psc.ap.gov.in. Check exam schedule and pattern, admit card download link.

APPSC Exam Date 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on September 21, 2023 has released the exam admit card download date for the post of Industrial Promotion Officer on its official website. The Commission will upload the admit card download link on September 25, 2023 on its official website. It is noted that the Commission will be conducting the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Industrial Promotion Officer posts on October 3, 2023 across the state.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download their admit card from the official website of APPSC-https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the APPSC FRO Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

How To Download APPSC Exam Date 2023?

You can download the pdf of the Industrial Promotion Officer post exam date after following the steps given below.

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)-https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Web note for Industrial Promotion Officer In A.P Industrial Subordinate Services (Various Non-Gazetted Posts) (Pc.No.07) Notification No.11/2022 on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the exam date/admit card pdf on the home page

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

APPSC IPO 2023 Exam Timings/Pattern

The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the post of Industrial Promotion Officer on October 3, 2023 across the state. Exams will be held in objective mode which will comprise two papers. Paper I which will be for the subject General Studies & Mental ability whereas Paper II will be for Applied Science, Engineering and Management. There will be 150 number of questions in each papers carrying 150 marks i.e. total 300 Marks. There will be negative marking and for each wrong answer you will be penalized with 1/3rd of the marks prescribed for the question.

Download APPSC IPO Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

The Commission will upload the admit card download link on September 25, 2023 on its official website. You can download your admit card after providing your login credentials including User ID and Mobile No. to the link on the home page. You can re all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

Document to Carry With APSC IPO Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Industrial Promotion Officer should note that they will get all the details regarding the exam venue and others on the exam hall ticket. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification with you.