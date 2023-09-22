APPSC AMVI Exam Date 2023 Released at psc.ap.gov.in, Check Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Admit Card Date

APPSC Exam Date 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the exam admit card download date for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector on its official website. According to the short notice released, the Commission will upload the admit card download link on September 25, 2023 on its official website. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in the A.P. Transport Subordinate Service posts is scheduled on October 6, 2023 across the state.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posts can download their admit card from the official website of APPSC-https://psc.ap.gov.in.

However, the APPSC AMVI Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

How To Download APPSC AMVI Admit Card 2023?

To download the admit card for the posts of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector against Advt No. 12/2022 and Supplemental Notification No. 08/2023, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can download the pdf of the exam date after following the steps given below.

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)-https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Web note for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in A.P. Transport Subordinate

Service - (Notification No. 12/2022 and Supplemental Notification No. 08/2023) - (Published on 21/09/2023) - Click Here on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the exam date/admit card pdf on the home page

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

APPSC IPO 2023 Exam Timings/Pattern

The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector on October 6, 2023 across the state. It is noted that the written exams will be held in objective mode and there will be two papers. The Paper I will be for the subject General Studies and

Mental Ability whereas Paper II will be conducted for the Subject- Automobile Engineering. There will be 150 questions in each paper carrying 150 marks i.e. total 300 Marks. There will be negative marking and for each wrong answer you will be penalized with 1/3rd of the marks prescribed for the question.

Download APPSC IPO Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

As per the short notice released, the Commission will upload the admit card download link on September 25, 2023 on its official website. You can download your admit card after providing your login credentials including User ID and Mobile No. to the link on the home page. You can re all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

Document to Carry With APSC IPO Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector posts should note that they will have to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification with you.