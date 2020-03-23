APPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for ANGRAU CPT Postponed Due to COVID-19 @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Updates Here

APPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for ANGRAU CPT Postponed: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the Computer Proficiency Test for Junior Assistants in Acharya N.G.Ranga University on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the test can check the notification available on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) - psc.ap.gov.in.



According to the short notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, due to spread of Covid-19, the Computer Proficiency Test for Junior Assistants in Acharya N.G.Ranga University (30-31March, 1 April).

Notification further says, "As part of the containment measures to arrest the spread of Covid-19, the mentioned exams scheduled to be conducted by APPSC in the months of March-April 2020 stand postponed until further orders."

It has also postponed the exams of Degree College Lecturer Examinations (3-4 April) and Group I Examinations (7-19 April).

It is to be noted that Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) had invited applications for the Junior Asst cum Typist Posts. You can check the further exam updates on its official website against Advertisement No.: .01/Ser.III/2019, Dated 11 February 2019.

How to Check APPSC Exam Schedule 2020 for ANGRAU CPT Exam Postponed Notice

Visit to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) - psc.ap.gov.in.

Go to the Home Page on the home page.

You will get the message displayed as- "Webnote for APPSC Examinations Postponed - (Published on 22/03/2020) "

You can check the notification and save the same for your future reference.

