APPSC Exam Calendar 2022 (Released) at psc.ap.gov.in, Check CBT Schedule for AO, FDO, APRO and Other Posts

APPSC Exam Schedule 2022: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Computer Based Test for the various posts including Fisheries Development Officer, Sericulture Officer, Agriculture Officer, Divisional Accounts Officer, Technical Assistant, Assistant Commissioner of Endowments, Assistant Director, Assistant Public Relation Officer, Assistant Statistical Officers, Food Safety Officer and others.

Candidates applied successfully for the above exams can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of APPSC-psc.ap.gov.in.

You can download the APPSC Exam Schedule 2022 for various posts directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APPSC Exam Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Computer Based Test for these posts in the month of October/ November 2022. Candidates who have applied for various posts against Notification No. Including 12/2021,13/2021,16/2021,17/2021,19/2021,20/2021,21/2021& 04/2022 for various posts like Fisheries Development Officer, Sericulture Officer, Agriculture Officer, Divisional Accounts Officer, Technical Assistant, Assistant Commissioner of Endowments and others can check the details Computer Based Test for the above posts.

You can download the APPSC Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: APPSC Exam Schedule 2022