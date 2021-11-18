APPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification Out, Apply Online from today onwards @psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification Out at psc.ap.gov.in. Check Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and online application link here.

APPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) in A.P. Women Development and Child Welfare Subordinate Service. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode from 18 November 2021 onwards. The last date of online application submission is 8 December 2021. A total of 22 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 18 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 8 December 2021

APPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Extension Officer Grade-I (Supervisor) - 22 Posts

APPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Home Science / Bachelor’s of Social Work in Degree in Sociology; B.Sc.,(Hons.) - Food Science and Nutrition; B.Sc., - Food & Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio-Chemistry; B.Sc., -Applied Nutrition & Public Health, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry, 5. B.Sc., - Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry; B.Sc., -Applied Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Bio Chemistry; B.Sc., - Food Sciences & Quality Control, Zoology / Botany & Chemistry / Biological Chemistry; B.Sc., - Food Sciences & Management, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry / Biological Chemistry; B.Sc., - Food Technology &Nutrition, Botany / Zoology & Chemistry.

APPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates)

APPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates for appointment to the post will be made on the basis of a Written Examination.

Download APPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for APPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2021

The candidate shall apply online through Commission’s Website https://psc.ap.gov.in from 18 November 2021 to 08 December 2021 (Note: 07 December 2021 is the last date for payment of fee upto 11:59 midnight). The candidates can access the online application link directly by clicking on the above link.