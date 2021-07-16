APPSC FBO ABO CV Result 2021 Released @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Final Merit List Here

APPSC FBO ABO CV Result 2021 has been released by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission at psc.ap.gov.in, Check List of selected candidates here.

APPSC FBO ABO CV Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the result of the Forest Beat Officer And Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub-Service. The candidates who appeared in the exam against the advertisement number 07/2019, Dt: 12/02/2019 (GENERAL RECRUITMENT) can download the result through the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the mains exam on 3 September 2019 FN&AN and walking & Medical Test from 12 December 2020 to 24 December 2020 FN&AN to the post of Forest Beat Officer And Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub-Service and after verification of Original Certificates from 21-01-2021 to 02-02-2021. The results for the same now have been uploaded at psc.ap.gov.in.

All selected candidates are provisionally selected for appointment to the posts of Forest Beat Officer And Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub-Service on the basis of the following conditions.

The candidate is found physically fit for the post.

The candidate having regard to his/her character and antecedents are suitable in all respects for appointment to the Service.

The Candidate should produce such original certificates as may be required by the appointing authority in accordance with the Rules/Notification.

The Selections are subject to the outcome of Court Cases if any.

How to Download APPSC FBO ABO CV Result 2021?

Visit the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘ATTENTION: Selection notification for Forest Beat Officer & Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub Service- Notification No.07/2019 - (Published on - 15/07/2021) under announcements. A PDF will be opened. Check Roll Number Wise Result in the PDF and download it for future reference.

