APPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Fisheries Development Officers Posts @psc.ap.gov.in, Check List Here

APPSC Provisional Result 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the Provisional Result for the posts of Fisheries Development Officers on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Computer Based Test for the APPSC Fisheries Development Officers posts can check their result available on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), the result of the Fisheries Development Officers has been uploaded on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Computer Based Test can check the result available on the official website.

Further notification says," It is hereby notified that on the basis of the results of the written Examination (Computer Based Test) held on 28/05/2019 AN & 29/05/2019 FN & AN, the candidates whose Registered Numbers are given below have been provisionally selected for appointment to the post of Fisheries Development Officers notified Vide Commission’s Notification No.24/2018, dated: 31/12/2018 (Direct recruitment) subject to the conditions mentioned in the notification."

Candidates qualified in the result will have to produce original certificates as may be required by the appointing authority in accordance with the Rules/ notification. All such candidates appeared in the CBT for the Fisheries Development Officers posts can check the result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Fisheries Development Officers





How to Download: APPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Fisheries Development Officers