APPSC Final Answer Key 2020 for Divisional Accounts Officer Released @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Details

APPSC Final Answer Key 2020 for Divisional Accounts Officer: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Final Answer key for the Mains examinations conducted from 19/ 20-03-2020 for the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade-II on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the exam can check the answer key available on the official website of APPSC - https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the Final Key for the subjects including General Studies and Mental Ability, Mensuration and Arithmetic for the Mains Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II in A.P. Works Accounts Service - Notification No.20/2018.

It is noted that the Mains examination for the post of Divisional Accounts Officer was conducted from 19-03-2020 A.N to 20-03-2020 F.N & AN. Commission has invited the objections for the same and Initial and Revised key were referred to the Subject Experts . Based on the recommendations the final key has been notified.

All such candidates appeared for the Mains examinations for Divisional Accounts Officer posts can check the Final Answer Key on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Final Answer Key 2020 for General Studies and Mental Ability



Direct Link for APPSC Final Answer Key 2020 for Mensuration



Direct Link for APPSC Final Answer Key 2020 for Arithmetic





How to download: APPSC Revised Answer Key 2020 for Divisional Accounts Officer