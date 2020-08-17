APPSC Group 1 Main Exam Centre Change Link Activated @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Details Here

APPSC Group 1 Main Exam Centre Change Link: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has again activated the exam center change window of Main Exam for Group 1 Posts. All those candidates who are going to appear APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam can change their exam centre through official website of APPSC psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Group 1 Main Exam Centre Change Link is given below. The candidates can also change their centre through the link. The link is active upto 31 August 2020.

APPSC Group 1 Main Exam Centre Change Link

The candidates cab give his/her 3 preferences of examination centre options on the screen available to give his/her options and click there (https://psc.ap.gov.in/) with their OTPR ID.

The exam will be conducted at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Nellore, Tirupati, Kurnool and Hyderabad.

The Group I Main Exam 2020 will be conducted from 02 November to 13 November 2020 in the state. Earlier, the exam was scheduled in March but was postponed due to COVID -19 pandemic. Initially, the exam was scheduled from 12 December to 23 December 2019, which was postponed due to some administrative reasons.

As per the official notice “In view of the prevailing pandemic situation of Covid – 19, certain provisionally qualified candidates to Group-I Services (Main Written Examination), have represented that they desire to change their option for examination centre. The Commission has therefore decided to give an option once again to all desirous candidates to choose their Examination Centre to write Group-I Services Main Written Examination Scheduled to be held from 02/11/2020 to 13/11/2020. The Written Examination centres are as follows.”

APPSC Group 1 Main Exam Centre Change PDF