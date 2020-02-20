APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2020 Announced, Download @psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2020 can check the list of selected candidates on the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Group 2 Mains 2020 was held on 29 August 2019 & 30 August 2019 at 13 District centres in A.P. for various posts under Group-2 Services General (Direct) Recruitment vide Notification No.25/2018, Dated:31-12-2018.

All those candidates whose number is in the list have been provisionally admitted under Sports Quota for the Certificate verification which will be held in the O/o A.P.P.S.C., New HODs Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010.

According to the APPSC notice, APPSC Group 2 DV 2020 Round is scheduled for 5 March 2020 in Afternoon shift (2 PM). All shortlisted candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of WBPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in for call letters. Candidates should note that the commission will send the individual call letters (Memo) separately. The APPSC Group 2 Mains Result 2020 is available on the official website and on the notice board of the commission’s office.

All shortlisted candidates are required to produce the Original Certificates at the time of verification of documents on the same day. If any candidate fails to produce his/her documents on the day of document verification, they will be treated as ineligible. The candidature of such candidate(s) shall be cancelled at any stage in the process of selection.

