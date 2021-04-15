APPSC JE Admit Card 2021 Out @appsconline.in, Download Junior Engineer Hall Ticket Here

APPSC JE Admit Card 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Junior Engineer on its official website - psc.ap.gov.in . Candidates can download APPSC Admit Card from the official website of APPSC i.e. appsconline.in.

APPSC JE Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download APPSC Junior Engineer Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

APPSC JE Admit Card 2021 Download Link



APPSC JE Exam is scheduled to be held on 25 April 2021 (Sunday) at eight exm centres. A total of 4234 candidates are allotted their centres. Candidates can check their centre as per their roll number through the link below:

APPSC JE Exam Centre Link

How to Download APPSC JE Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of APPSC Online - appsconline.in Click on the link ‘ Download admit card for Junior Engineer (Civil) under RWD- (Advertisement No: PSC-R(B)/08/2019)’ A new page will be opened, where you are required to enter your application number and click on ‘Search’ If you do not know your application number, then enter your Name, DOB and Registered Email Download APPSC JE Civil Admit Card

APPSC JE Exam Pattern

There will be three papers of 300 marks

General English - 100 Marks Gneral Knowledge - 100 Marks Technical Paper (Civil Engineering) - 100 Marks

Those qho qualify in the exam will be called for interview of 40 marks

A total of 63 vacancies were notified by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)