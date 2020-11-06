APPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Junior Lecturer Posts Released @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Details Here

APPSC Junior Lecturer Interview Schedule 2020 : Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Interview Schedule for the Junior Lectures posts against Notification No.22/2018 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Junior Lectures posts can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the Interview for the Junior Lectures posts from 18 November 2020 onwards. Commission has also released the details of the Certificate Verification for the candidates who have to appear for the Interview round for the Junior Lectures posts in A.P. Intermediate Education Department against Notification No.22/2018.

Commission has released the details Day-wise Interview Schedule which will be held from 18 November to 27 November 2020. Candidates can check the Subject wise Roll Number as mentioned in the schedule with also the Certificate Verification details.

Candidates will have to produce their Original Certificates with a set of Photostat copies of the same as per schedule mentioned in the notification. All such candidates who have qualified in the Mains (online mode) examinations for the post of Junior Lecturer in .A.P. Intermediate Education can check the details schedule available on the official website of APPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Junior Lecturer Posts





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates



How to Download: APPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Junior Lecturer Posts