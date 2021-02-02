APPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Lecturer Posts @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Details Here

APPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Interview Schedule for the Lectures posts against Notification No.26/2018 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the Lectures posts in Govt. Degree Colleges in A.P Collegiate Education Service can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the Oral Test (Interviews) to the post of Lecturers in Govt. Degree Colleges in A.P Collegiate Education Service from 10-02-2021 to 25-02-2021.

Commission has released the schedule for verification of Original Certificates followed by oral test

(Interview) along with Call letter (Memo), Check-List, Attestation Form and others on its official website. Candidates who have selected provisionally for the post of Lecturers can check the details available on the official website.

Candidates can check the interview schedule for different subjects including English/Telugu/Hindi/History/Science/Economics/Commerce/Political Science and other as mentioned in the notification. You can check the details of the APPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Lecturer post available on the official website of APPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Lecturer Post





How to Download: APPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Lecturer Post