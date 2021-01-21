APPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Lecturers in Govt. Degree Colleges Out @psc.ap.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

APPSC Provisional Result 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the result for the post of Lecturers in Govt. Degree Colleges on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the online mains examination for the Lecturer Posts can check their result from the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission-psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by APPSC, the list of provisionally selected candidates in the mains exam has been uploaded on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of merit obtained in the on-line main examination held on 15th & 16th September, 2020 for the post of Lecturers in Govt. Degree Colleges.

Candidates who have provisionally qualified in the mains exam, will now be called for next Document Verification/Interview round as per the selection process for the post of Lecturers in Govt. Degree Colleges vide Commission’s Notification No 26/2018, Dt: 31/12/2018.

Candidates who have qualified for Oral Test (Interview) will have to produce the Original Certificates during the time of verification of documents on the day of Interview relating to Age, Proof of age relaxation, Educational Qualification etc during DV/Interview round. Commission will announce the schedule of the Oral Test separately on its official website.

All such candidates appeared in the mains exam for the post of Lecturers in Govt. Degree Colleges can check the APPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Lecturers available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: APPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Lecturers in Govt. Degree Colleges