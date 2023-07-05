APPSC Exam Schedule 2023 Out For Various Non-Gazetted Posts: Check Exam Date, Timings & More

APPSC Non-Gazetted CBT Exam 2023 Schedule: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the detailed exam schedule for various Non-Gazetted posts including Town Planning & Building Overseer, Computer Draughtsman, Assistant Executive Engineers and others on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for these posts from August 18, 2023 onwards. 


All such candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download the detailed exam schedule available on the official website of APPSC- psc.ap.gov.in.

However the detailed exam schedule can also be downloaded directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: APPSC Non-Gazetted CBT Exam 2023 

APPSC Non-Gazetted CBT Schedule Exam 2023: Overview 

Notification. No Name of the Post   Date of Examination
11/2022   Town Planning & Building Overseer August 18, 2023
25/2022 Computer Draughtsman  August 19, 2023
11/2022 Sample taker August 19,/21, 2023
19/2022 Assistant Executive Engineers  August 21/22, 2023

According to the short notice released, the  Commission will be conducting the written exam for the  Town Planning & Building Overseer post in the AP Town and Country planning department which will be held on August 18, 2023. 

Written exam for the Computer Draughtsman (Grade-II)posts in A.P. Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service department will be held on August 19, 2023. Exam for  the post of Sample taker in A.P. Preventive Medicine, Public Health Labs & Food (Health) Sub-Service  will be conducted on August 19-21, 2023. 

Written exam for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services will be conducted on August 21-22, 2023. 

APPSC Non-Gazetted CBT Exam 2023: Exam Timings

The computer based test for these Non-Gazetted posts will be held in two sittings with the timing including 09.30 AM to 12.00 Noon and 02.30 PM to 5.00 PM. You can check the detailed schedule available below for the various posts.  

How to Download APPSC Non-Gazetted CBT Exam 2023 Schedule ?

  1.  Visit to visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission- psc.ap.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link- Web Note for Examination Schedule of Computer Based Test for various Recruitments - Click Here-Click Here On the home page.
  3.  You will be redirected to a new page where you will get the pdf of the desired schedule.
  4. Download and save it for future reference. 

FAQ

When the written exam for various Non-Gazetted posts is scheduled?

The written exam for the post of various Non-Gazetted is scheduled from August 18, 2023 onwards.

How one can download the APPSC Exam Schedule 2023 ?

You can download the APPSC Exam Schedule 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.

