APPSC Exam Schedule 2023 Out For Various Non-Gazetted Posts: Check Exam Date, Timings & More

APPSC Non-Gazetted CBT Exam 2023 Schedule: Andhra Pradesh PSC has released the detailed exam schedule for various Non-Gazetted posts on its official website- psc.ap.gov.in. Check download link.

APPSC Non-Gazetted CBT Exam 2023 Schedule: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the detailed exam schedule for various Non-Gazetted posts including Town Planning & Building Overseer, Computer Draughtsman, Assistant Executive Engineers and others on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for these posts from August 18, 2023 onwards.



All such candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download the detailed exam schedule available on the official website of APPSC- psc.ap.gov.in.

However the detailed exam schedule can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APPSC Non-Gazetted CBT Exam 2023





APPSC Non-Gazetted CBT Schedule Exam 2023: Overview

Notification. No Name of the Post Date of Examination 11/2022 Town Planning & Building Overseer August 18, 2023 25/2022 Computer Draughtsman August 19, 2023 11/2022 Sample taker August 19,/21, 2023 19/2022 Assistant Executive Engineers August 21/22, 2023

According to the short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Town Planning & Building Overseer post in the AP Town and Country planning department which will be held on August 18, 2023.

Written exam for the Computer Draughtsman (Grade-II)posts in A.P. Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service department will be held on August 19, 2023. Exam for the post of Sample taker in A.P. Preventive Medicine, Public Health Labs & Food (Health) Sub-Service will be conducted on August 19-21, 2023.

Written exam for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services will be conducted on August 21-22, 2023.

APPSC Non-Gazetted CBT Exam 2023: Exam Timings

The computer based test for these Non-Gazetted posts will be held in two sittings with the timing including 09.30 AM to 12.00 Noon and 02.30 PM to 5.00 PM. You can check the detailed schedule available below for the various posts.

How to Download APPSC Non-Gazetted CBT Exam 2023 Schedule ?