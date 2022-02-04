JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 77 Vacancies, Apply Online @appsc.gov.in

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 77 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 4, 2022 17:19 IST
APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification
APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Treacher. A total of 77 Vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Interested candidates are required to apply online at appsc.gov.in. APPSC Post Graduate Teacher Online Applications to be closed on 11 March 2022. 

Selected candidates will get salary in the Scale Pay Matrix Level - 8, Rs 47,600-1-,51-,100, Group 'B' Gazetted, under the
Department of Education. Out of 77 Posts, 60 nos. of Post of PGTs are reserved for APST candidates, 2 nos. of posts are reserved for APST PwD candidates and 15 nos. of Post are unreserved i.e., for open competition. Candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date of submission of application: 11 March 2022

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Post Graduate Teacher - 77 Posts

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 2nd Class Master Degree in the concerned subject from a recognised University with B.Ed. 

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 35 years of age. 

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Eligible candidates will have to appear in a written examination followed by a viva-voce test to be conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission at Itanagar on the basis of which selection will be finalized.

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Exam Scheme

General English - 100 Marks

General knowledge - 100 Marks

Concerned subjects:

Paper 1 - 100 Marks

Paper 2 - 100 Marks

Viva Voce followed by 

Class Room Teaching - 50 Marks

Total ----------- 450 marks

Download APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification 

Apply Online

How to apply for APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online at appsc.gov.in on or before 11 March 2022. Before applying online, the candidate must mandatory carry out ONE TIME REGISTRATION (OTR) on the Commission's website. Candidates are required to apply online using the website www.appsc.gov.in. Detail instructions for One Time Registration (OTR) and 0nline Application are available on the above-mentioned website. The applicants are advised to submit only a single application. 

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • APST - Rs. 150/- 
  • Others - Rs. 200/-

Check Latest Govt Jobs:

 

FAQ

What is the selection criteria for APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates will have to appear in a written examination followed by a viva-voce test to be conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission at Itanagar on the basis of which selection will be finalized.

What is the age limit required for APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022?

Candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 35 years of age.

What is the qualification required for APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022?

2nd Class Master Degree in the concerned subject from a recognised University with B.Ed.

What is the last date of application submission for APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022?

11 March 2022.

How many vacancies are to be recruited through APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022?

77
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationAPPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 77 Vacancies, Apply Online @appsc.gov.in
Notification Date4 Feb, 2022
Last Date of Submission11 Mar, 2022
CityItanagar
StateArunachal Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Education
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.