APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for 77 Vacancies, Apply Online @appsc.gov.in

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Treacher. A total of 77 Vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Interested candidates are required to apply online at appsc.gov.in. APPSC Post Graduate Teacher Online Applications to be closed on 11 March 2022.

Selected candidates will get salary in the Scale Pay Matrix Level - 8, Rs 47,600-1-,51-,100, Group 'B' Gazetted, under the

Department of Education. Out of 77 Posts, 60 nos. of Post of PGTs are reserved for APST candidates, 2 nos. of posts are reserved for APST PwD candidates and 15 nos. of Post are unreserved i.e., for open competition. Candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Last date of submission of application: 11 March 2022

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher - 77 Posts

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 2nd Class Master Degree in the concerned subject from a recognised University with B.Ed.

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 35 years of age.

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Eligible candidates will have to appear in a written examination followed by a viva-voce test to be conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission at Itanagar on the basis of which selection will be finalized.

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Exam Scheme

General English - 100 Marks

General knowledge - 100 Marks

Concerned subjects:

Paper 1 - 100 Marks

Paper 2 - 100 Marks

Viva Voce followed by

Class Room Teaching - 50 Marks

Total ----------- 450 marks

Download APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

How to apply for APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online at appsc.gov.in on or before 11 March 2022. Before applying online, the candidate must mandatory carry out ONE TIME REGISTRATION (OTR) on the Commission's website. Candidates are required to apply online using the website www.appsc.gov.in. Detail instructions for One Time Registration (OTR) and 0nline Application are available on the above-mentioned website. The applicants are advised to submit only a single application.

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

APST - Rs. 150/-

Others - Rs. 200/-

Check Latest Govt Jobs: