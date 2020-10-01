APPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Divisional Accounts Officer Grade II Posts @ psc.ap.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

APPSC Provisional Result 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the Provisional Result for the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer Grade II on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Document Verification round for the APPSC Divisional Accounts Officer posts can check their result available on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), the Final Provisional Result for the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer (Works) Grade-II in A.P Director of Works And Accounts Department (General) Recruitment vide Notification No.20/2018, has been uploaded on its official website.

Notification further says," It is hereby notified that on the basis of the results of Main Examination (Computer Based Test) held on 14 -08 -2020 and verification of Original certificates held on 03/09/2020, The candidates, whose Register Numbers are given below have been provisionally selected for appointment to the post of Divisional Accounts Officers (Works) Grade-II In A.P Director Of Works And Accounts Department subject to the conditions mentioned in the notification."

All such candidates appeared in the Document Verification round for the Divisional Accounts Officer Grade II Posts can check the result available on the official website. You can check the result also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Divisional Accounts Officer Grade II





How to Download: APPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Divisional Accounts Officer Grade II