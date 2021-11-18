APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for FDO, AO & SO Posts from 8 December onwards

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Fisheries Development Officer, Sericulture Officer In A.P Sericulture Service, Agriculture Officer In A.P Agriculture Service, Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II in A.P. Works Accounts Service and Others. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode from 8 to 28 December 2021. A total of 25 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 8 December 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 28 December 2021
APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Fisheries Development Officer in A.P. Fisheries Service - 11 Posts
- Sericulture Officer In A.P Sericulture Service - 1 Post
- Agriculture Officer In A.P Agriculture Service - 6 Posts
- Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade –II in A.P.Works Accounts Service - 2 Posts
- Technical Assistant in A.P Police Service - 1 Post
- Assistant Commissioner of Endowments in A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Service - 3 Posts
- Assistant Director of Horticulture in A.P.Horticulture Service - 1 Post
APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Fisheries Development Officer in A.P. Fisheries Service - Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.) from any recognized University.
- Sericulture Officer In A.P Sericulture Service - Masters Degree in Science with Sericulture or Botany or Zoology as subjects of study or a Bachelors Degree in Agriculture from any university.
- Agriculture Officer In A.P Agriculture Service - Degree of Bachelor of Science in Agriculture of a recognized University in the State or any other University Accredited by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
- Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II in A.P.Works Accounts Service -Bachelor’s Degree in a recognized University in India.
- Technical Assistant in A.P Police Service - Bachelor’s degree in Automobile Engineering or Mechanical engineering with Automobile engineering.
- Assistant Commissioner of Endowments in A.P. Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Service - Graduation in Law.
- Assistant Director of Horticulture in A.P.Horticulture Service - M.Sc (Horticulture) with basic 4 years B.Sc, Horticulture Degree / B.Sc (Hons) Degree in Horticulture of a Recognized University in the State or any Other University.
APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Minimum 18 years & Maximum 42 years
APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of candidates for appointment to the post will be made on the basis of Written Examination.
Download APPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 to 28 November 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.
- The applicant who desires to apply for the post shall log in the Commission’s Website with his/her registered OTPR number. Candidate applying for the first time for any notification has to first fill the OTPR application carefully to obtain an OTPR ID.
- The Applicant has to Login to the Commission’s website with the User Name (OTPR ID) and the Password set by Candidate. After Login, the Applicant has to click on the “Online Application Submission” present in the bottom right corner of the Commission’s website.