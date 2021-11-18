APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: Apply Online for FDO, AO & SO Posts from 8 December onwards

How to apply for APPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 8 to 28 November 2021.

What is the age limit required for APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021?

18 to 42 years.

What is the last date of the online application for APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Exam?

28 December 2021.

What is the starting date of the online application for APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Exam?

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode from 8 December 2021 onwards.

How many vacancies will be recruited through the APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2021 Exam?

A total of 25 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.