APPSC Recruitment 2022 for 710 Executive & Computer Assistant Posts, Apply Online @psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Recruitment 2022: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for recruitment for the post of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant and Executive. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format from 30 December to 19 January 2022. A total of 710 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 670 vacancies are of Computer Assistant and 60 vacancies are of Executive Officer. Check application process, educational qualification, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 30 December 2021

Last date for submission of application: 19 January 2022

APPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post No. of Vacancies Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant 670 Executive Officer 60

APPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Executive Officer - Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a State Act or Provincial Act or any other Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualification.

Junior Assistant – cum-Computer Assistant

Academic: Must hold Bachelor’s Degree.

Technical Qualification: One should pass the Computer Proficiency Test conducted by District Collector. (To those who will be shortlisted before the appointment).

APPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

APPSC Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Executive Officer - Rs.16,400/- to 49,870/-

Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant - Rs.16,400/- to 49,870/-

Download APPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Download APPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification (2)

How to apply for APPSC Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online from 30 December to 19 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

NHM Satara Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 146 Staff Nurse, MO & Other Posts at zpsatara.gov.in

JKPSC MO Recruitment 2021-22 for 708 Vacancies, Apply Online before 19 January @jkpsc.gov.in

ONGC Recruitment 2022 for GTs in HR and CC Disciplines at E1 level through UGC-NET-June 2020 Score