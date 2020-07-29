APPSC Revised CPT Date 2020 for Group 2 Services Announced @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Details

APPSC Revised CPT Date 2020 for Group II Services: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the Revised Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for Group 2 Service Posts on its official website. Now the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for Group 2 Service will be conducted on 18th and 19th of August, 2020. All such candidates willing to appear for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) round for the Group-II Services can check the revised date’s notification on the official website of APPSC-psc.ap.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the APPSC, the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for Group 2 Service i.e. Office Automation with usage of Computer and Associated Software will be conducted on 18th and 19th of August, 2020.

The short notification further says, " In continuation to the Web Note dated: 14-07-2020 it is hereby informed that, the Commission has decided to give one final opportunity to those candidates who were earlier not able to appear for the qualifying test relating to Group-II Services (Notf.No.25/2018) namely “Proficiency in Office Automation with usage of Computer and Associated Software (CPT)” held from 20th to 23rd July, 2020. The revised dates of examination are 18th and 19th of August, 2020. The Candidates are directed to download their hall tickets from the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in one week before the date of the examination."

Candidates can check the short notification on the official website of APPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link of Short Notification for APPSC Revised CPT Date 2020 for Group 2 Services





