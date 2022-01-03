Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

APSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Junior Administrative Assistant Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Application Process

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online application for the  Junior Administrative Assistant post on its official website. Check APSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Jan 3, 2022 15:59 IST
APSC Recruitment 2022
APSC Recruitment 2022

APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online application for  Junior Administrative Assistant under the Establishment of Assam Public Service Commission. Interested and eligible candidate can apply for these posts on or before  31 January 2022. 

In a bid to apply for  APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification candidates should certain educational qualification including Bachelor  in Arts/Science/Commerce from a recognized University.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Important Dates for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 January 2022

Vacancy Details for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Junior Administrative Assistant-13

Eligibility Criteria for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 

Educational Qualification:
Candidates must possess Bachelor  in Arts/Science/Commerce from a recognized University. AND
 The candidate must possess a minimum 6 (six) months Diploma/Certificate in computer proficiency from a Govt. recognized institute. They must have proficiency in Basic Computer Applications like MS-Office (Word, Excel, Power point, Access), Internet etc.
Upload valid self-attested supporting documents.)
Check the notification link for detail of the Educational Qualification for the posts. 

Age for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 

 The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on
 01/01/2022. Relaxation in Upper age limit as per government norms. 

APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for APSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Interested candidates can apply online through APSC’s recruitment website on or before 31 January 2022.

