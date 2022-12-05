APSC Recruitment 2022-23 For 63 Assistant Engineer Post at apsc.nic.in: Pay scale Rs.30,000 to 1,10,000

APSC AE Recruitment 2022-23: Assam PSC has published job notification for the 63 post of Assistant Engineer on its official website. Check Eligibility and Download PDF here.

APSC AE Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has published job notification for the 63 post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department. Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree in Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering (B.E /B.Tech in Civil Engineering) can apply for these posts on or before 04 January 2023.

Important Dates APSC AE Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Online Application: 04 January 2023

Scale of Pay APSC AE Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month).

Pay scale-Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/-

Grade Pay-Rs. 12,700/-

Pay band-PB - 4

Eligibility Criteria APSC AE Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Degree in Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering (B.E /B.Tech in Civil Engineering) from recognized university.

Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i,e. Assamese/Bengali/ Bodo) except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Applying candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility and others update for the post.

Age APSC AE Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022.

The upper age limit is relaxable as per government norms.

Click Here For APSC AE Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF





How to Apply APSC AE Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through APSC’s recruitment website-https://apscrecruitment.in on or before 04 January 2023. You will have to register by clicking on

‘Register Here’ link and complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process by providing basic details and following the guidelines given on the official website.