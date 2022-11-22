APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule 2022 (Released) at apsc.nic.in, Download Hall Ticket From This Date

APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule 2022 Update : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test/admit card update for the post of Inspector of Boilers, Assam under Labour Welfare Department. According to the notice released, Commission will be conducting the Screening Test for the Inspector of Boilers post on 14 December 2022.
Candidates applied successfully for the Inspector of Boilers Posts post against Advt. No. 07/2022 can download the APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-apsc.nic.in.
The APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule 2022 Update link is also below and you can download the same after clicking the link.
Direct Link To Download: APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule 2022
The screening test for the Inspector of Boiler post will be held on 14 December 2022 from 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M. in conventional mode. Exam will be conducted for two part including Part I-Applied Engineering and Part II-Boiler Technology and Power Plant.
Commission will upload the Admit Card for the above exam on 09 December 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.
You can download the APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.
How To Download: APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule 2022 Update
- Visit to the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest Update section on the home page.
- Click on the link-Notification regarding Programme of Screening Test (Conventional type) for recruitment to the post of Inspector of Boilers, Assam under Labour Welfare Department. (Advt. No. 07/2022 dtd. 12/04/2022) NOTIFICATION displaying on the home page.
- ou will get the APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule 2022 Update in a new window.
- Download and save the APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule 2022 Update for future reference.