APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule 2022 (Released) at apsc.nic.in, Download Hall Ticket From This Date

Assam PSC has released the screening test/admit card update for the Inspector of Boilers post on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule 2022 Update : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test/admit card update for the post of Inspector of Boilers, Assam under Labour Welfare Department. According to the notice released, Commission will be conducting the Screening Test for the Inspector of Boilers post on 14 December 2022.

Candidates applied successfully for the Inspector of Boilers Posts post against Advt. No. 07/2022 can download the APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule 2022 Update link is also below and you can download the same after clicking the link.

Direct Link To Download: APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule 2022





The screening test for the Inspector of Boiler post will be held on 14 December 2022 from 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M. in conventional mode. Exam will be conducted for two part including Part I-Applied Engineering and Part II-Boiler Technology and Power Plant.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for the above exam on 09 December 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

You can download the APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: APSC Boiler Inspector Exam Schedule 2022 Update