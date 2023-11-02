APSC CCE Mains Result 2023 Released at apsc.nic.in: Download PDF for Interview Here

APSC CCE Mains Result 2023 has been declared by the Assam Public Service Commission. Candidates who appeared in the exam from 8 to 10 July can check the direct Link to download the Assam PSC Mains Selection List PDF, Interview Details and Steps to Download the merit list.

APSC CCE Mains Result 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission published the merit list of the candidates selected for interview on 2nd November. The result of the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination,2022 held on 8th, 9th and 10th July 2023. Candidates can download the APSC CCE Mains Result from the official website(apsc.nic.in).

APSC CCE Mains Result Download 2023

The result is announced in a PDF. The PDF consists of roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates The selected candidates are required to appear for the interview round.A total of 8815 candidates appeared in the CCE Mains exam which was conducted for 6 papers.

How to Download APSC CCE Mains Result 2023 ?

The candidates can step-by-step process to check the result below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the APSC

Step 2: Click on the link given on the official website

Step 3: A PDF will be opened on your screen

Step 4: Check the list of all shortlisted candidates and take the printout of the result.

APSC CCE Interview Details

Candidates whose roll number is on the list will have to appear for an interview. Interviews will commence from 16th November 2023 onwards. The detailed Interview schedule will be provided shortly.

APSC CCE Prelims Exam was completed on 26 March, 2023 for the recruitment of 923 vacant posts of Assam Civil Service, Assam Police Service, Labour Officer, Superintendent of Taxes, Superintendent of Excise, District Transport Officer, Assam Finance Service, Block Development Officer, Assistant Manager, District Industries Centre, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Co-Operative Education Officer, Administrative Officer Minorities Development Board, Inspector of Taxes, Inspector of Labour, Inspector of Excise, Assistant Employment Officer, Sub-Registrar, Assistant Audit officer (Assam Audit Service), Assistant Accounts Officer (Assam Accounts Service), Guidance Counsellor, Assistant Research Officer, Assistant Public Relation Officer,Registrar, Assam Urban Administrative Service (Executive Officer- Jr Grade II).