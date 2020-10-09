APSC CCE Recruitment 2020: Online Apply Date Extended up to Oct 25 @ apsc.nic.in, Check Details

APSC CCE Recruitment 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has extended the Last Date of submission of application for the APSC CCE Recruitment 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have to apply for the APSC CCE Recruitment 2020 Notification for the 331 posts can check the extension of date of application notice available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the APSC, commission has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application till 25 October 2020.

Notification further says," In continuation of the APSC Advt. No 08/2020 issued vide No.23PSC/E-3/2020-2021

dated 8th September, 2020 for Combined Competitive (Prel) Examination 2020 for recruitment to the post of ACS Jr grade and other allied services and this office notification No.13PSC/Comp8/2-11-12-Vol-ll, dated Guwahati the 7th October 2020 this is for information to all concerned that the last date of filling up of online application is extended by 15 days, i.e. till 25 October, 2020 midnight. The other terms & conditions of the advt. will remain the same."

Earlier the last date for the submission of application form for APSC CCE Recruitment 2020 Notification against ADVT. NO.08/2020 was 10 October 2020. APSC CCE Recruitment 2020 Notification for the 331 posts including Assam Civil Service, Assam Police Service, Superintendent of Taxes, District Transport Officer, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Taxes, Sub Registrar.

Candidates who have to apply for APSC CCE Recruitment 2020 can check the short notification on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC CCE Recruitment 2020 Online Apply Date Extended Notice





Download Process: APSC CCE Recruitment 2020 Online Apply Date Extended Notice