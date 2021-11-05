APSC CCE Result 2021 Declared: Download Assam PSC Prelims Selection List @apsc.nic.in

APSC CCE Result 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the result of Prelims Combined Competitive Exam on apsc.nic.in. If you have appeared in this exam on 12 September 2021, then you can download APSC Result from this page through APSC CCE Result Link below.

APSC CCE Result Download Link

APSC CCE Mains Exam 2021

Qualified candidates in the prelims exam will now appear for the mains exam. The date for filling up of the Application Form for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2020 will be notified shortly.

How to Download APSC CCE Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in.

Click on ‘Written/Screening Test Results’ Tab given at the right side of the homepage under ‘Important Links’ Section.

Now, click on ‘Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2020 Result’.

Download APSC CCE Result PDF.

Check roll numbers of qualified candidates to appear in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2020.

APSC has published a notification for recruitment notification for filling up 121 vacancies of Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade), Assam Police Service(Jr.Grade), Superintendent of Taxes, District Transport Officer, Assistant Manager of Industries, Block Development Officer, Asstt. Employment Officer, Labour Inspector, Inspector of Taxes and Inspector of Excise and Sub Registrar.