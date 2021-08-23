APSC CCE Select List 2021 Out for Combined Competitive Preliminary Exam @psc.nic.in, 75806 Candidates Qualified

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the List of Selected candidates for the Prelims Exam for Combined Competitive Examination 2020 on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Check Details.

APSC CCE Select List 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the List of Selected candidates for the Prelims Exam for Combined Competitive Examination 2020. Commission has released the list of 75806 candidates for the prelims exam round for Combined Competitive Exam. All such candidates applied for the Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination can check the APSC CCE Select List 2021 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the details list of shortlisted candidates for the Prelims Exam for Combined Competitive Examination 2020 on its official website. A total of 75806 candidates have been shortlisted finally for prelims exam for Combined Competitive Examination 2020.

All such candidates applied for APSC Combined Competitive Examination 2020 can check APSC CCE Select List 2021 available on the official website. Candidates may go through the result and they can mail any query for the same on or before 05 September 2021.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the Combined Competitive (Prel) Examination 2020 on12th September 2021. Prelims exam will be conducted for General Study’s subject. Exam for General Studies I will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M and General Studies II will be conducted from 02.00 P.M. to 04.00 P.M.

Candidates applied for Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination 2020 should note that Commission will conduct the examination in 3I District Headquarters of the state including-Barpeta, Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Halflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Karimgdnj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Silchar, Sivsagar, Sonari, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri and Guwahati.

Direct Link for APSC CCE Select List 2021



