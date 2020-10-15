APSC CDPO Exam Date 2020 Announced for Child Development Project Officer Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

APSC CDPO Exam Date 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Screening Test date for the Posts of Child Development Project Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Child Development Project Officer Posts can check the Screening Test Schedule available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the APSC, commission will conduct the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the Posts of Child Development Project Officer Posts on 01 and 08 November 2020. Commission has released the details of the Examination Programme on its official website.

The Paper for the English Essay and Precis Writing etc will be conducted on 01 November 2020 from 09.A.M to 12.00 PM Noon whereas Exam of the General Knowledge will be conducted on same day from 1.30 P.M. to 3.30 P.M. The Paper for Optional Subjects will be conducted on 08 November 2020.

Candidates can download their Admit card for the Child Development Project Officer Posts Exam from 21 October 2020 from the official website.

Candidates should note that Paper of English will be conducted in Conventional i.e. Essay type whereas rest of the Paper will be held in OMR i.e. Objective type. Candidates who have applied for the APSC Child Development Project Officer Posts Exam can check the Exam Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

