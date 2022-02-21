APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 Out (Advt. No. 14/2020) @apsc.nic.in, Download PDF

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post on its official website- apsc.nic.in. Check how to download APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 Steps and link details below here.

APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Public Health Department, Assam. Commission will conduct the document verification for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post on 2nd/3rd March 2022.

All such candidates who have applied for Junior Engineer (Civil) post document verification round against Advt. No. 14/2020(dated 28th Aug 2020) can check the APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Candidates can download the APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 Steps Here:

Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link -"Notification regarding document verification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under PHE Department, Assam (Advt. No.: 14/2020, dated: 28-12-2020) NOTIFICATION ”given on the Home Page. You will get the APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 in a new window. You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

You can download directly the APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 from the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the document verification for the the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under PHE Department, Assam (Advt. No.: 14/2020, dated: 28-12-2020) on 02/03rd March 2022.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for the document verification round should note that they will have to carry the essential documents as mentioned in the notification. Candidates will have to appear with the documents as original as per date and time mentioned in the notification.