APSC FDO Interview Schedule 2022 (Out): Check Fisheries Development Officer Call Letter Update

APSC Fisheries Development Officer Interview Admit Card 2022 Update : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview/viva-voce schedule for the post of Fishery Development Officer on its official website. Candidates qualified for the Interview/Viva-Voce round for the Fishery Development Officer & Allied Cadre under Fishery Department can download the APSC Fisheries Development Officer Interview Admit Card 2022 update from the oficial website-apsc.nic.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the interview for the Fishery Development Officer & Allied Cadre post on 28-29 November 2022. Commission will release the Interview Call Letter for the above posts on 22 November 2022.

In a bid to download the Fisheries Development Officer Interview Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link uploaded on the official website.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Fishery Development Officer & Allied Cadre under Fishery Department against Advt. No. 16/2022 should note that they will have to bring the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the interview round. Interview will be commence from 10.30 A.M. however reporting time is 9.00 A.M.

You can download the APSC Fisheries Development Officer Interview Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.



