APSC Recruitment 2023 For 103 Financial Management Officer Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check Salary And Application Process

APSC has invited online applications for the 103 Financial Management Officer Posts on its official website. Check APSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for the post of Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-ll) on its official website. A total of l03 positions are available for the Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-ll) as per Assam Urban Financial Services cadre under Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on or before June 15,2023.



Notification Details APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023:

Advt No.: 15/2023



Important Date APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023:

Starting date for online application May 16, 2023 Closing date for online application June 15, 2023 Last date for payment of application June 17, 2023





Vacancy Details APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023:

Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-ll)-103

Eligibility Criteria APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Bachelor in Commerce (B.Com) from any recognized University or institute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Scale of Pay APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023:

Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month).

Pay scale-Rs. 30,000 to 1,10,000

Grade Pay-Rs.12, 700

Pay Band-Pay Band - 4



Age Limit (as on 01/01/2023) APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023:

Applying candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years. Relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms.

APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023:

Candidates can apply online through the official website after following the steps given below.