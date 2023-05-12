APSC Recruitment 2023 For 103 Financial Management Officer Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check Salary And Application Process

APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for the post of Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-ll) on its official website. A total of l03 positions are available for the Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-ll) as per Assam Urban Financial Services cadre under Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of Assam.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts on or before June 15,2023.
Notification Details APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023:
Advt No.: 15/2023
Important Date APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023:
|Starting date for online application
|May 16, 2023
|Closing date for online application
|June 15, 2023
|Last date for payment of application
|June 17, 2023
Vacancy Details APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023:
Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-ll)-103
Eligibility Criteria APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have a Bachelor in Commerce (B.Com) from any recognized University or institute.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Scale of Pay APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023:
Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month).
Pay scale-Rs. 30,000 to 1,10,000
Grade Pay-Rs.12, 700
Pay Band-Pay Band - 4
Age Limit (as on 01/01/2023) APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023:
Applying candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years. Relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms.
APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023 PDF
How To Apply APSC Financial Management Officer Recruitment 2023:
Candidates can apply online through the official website after following the steps given below.
- First of all you will have to register in the Online Recruitment Portal of the commission by clicking on 'Register Here ‘link.
- Then complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process by providing basic details.
- After creating an account, you will have to login with the credentials.
- After login, you will have to provide one Time Registration details such as Personal information,
Educational Qualification, Work Experience and others as the notification.