APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2023 Released @apsc.nic.in: Raise Objections Till Feb 02

APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2023: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test Answer Key for the post of Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Forest Ranger against Advt. No. 14/2021 can download the answer key for General Knowledge and others optional subjects including Botany, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Forestry, Horticulture, Agriculture Engineering, Veterinary Science, Zoology, Computer Application and others. The provisional Answer Key for the above subjects for Forest Ranger posts is available on its official website-http://apsc.nic.in.

Commission has conducted the screening test for the Forest Ranger Post from 08th to 22 January 2023.

The direct link to download the answer key for the Forest Ranger posts is available below and you can download the same directly through the link given below.

Candidates can download the answer key and can raise their objections, if any against the answers in the prescribed format. You can download the claim format available on the official website and raise objections along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim on or before 02 February 2023.

Forest Ranger Posts: Details

Advt No 14/2021 Post Name Forest Ranger Department Environment & Forests Deptt Notification Under Assam Forest Service No. of Post 35 Pay scale Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- Grade Pay Rs.10,300/- Pay band P.B. -3



How To Download: APSC Forest Ranger Answer Key 2023