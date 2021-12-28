APSC Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for 35 Forest Ranger Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Application Process

APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt under the Assam Government. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 27 January 2022.
In a bid to apply for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering of any recognized University with at least one of the subjects given in the short notification. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.
Notification Details for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job :
Advt No-14/2021
Date: 27th December, 2021
Important Date for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 27 January 2022
Last Date for submission of fees : 30 January 2022
Vacancy Details for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Forest Ranger-35
Eligibility Criteria for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Applicant must possess Bachelor (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering of any recognized University with at least one of the following subjects:-
i. Agriculture
ii. Botany
iii. Chemistry
iv. Computer Applications/ Computer Science
v. Engineering (Agriculture/ Chemical/ Civil/ Computer/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Mechanical)
vi. Environmental Science
vii. Forestry
viii. Geology
ix. Horticulture
x. Mathematics
xi. Physics
xii. Statistics
xiii. Veterinary Science
xiv. Zoology
Scale of Pay: Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month)
Pay scale-Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/-
Grade Pay-Rs.10,300/-
Pay band-P.B. -3
APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.