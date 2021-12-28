APSC Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for 35 Forest Ranger Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Application Process

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online application for the Forest Ranger post on its official website. Check APSC recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt under the Assam Government. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 27 January 2022.

In a bid to apply for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering of any recognized University with at least one of the subjects given in the short notification. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job :

Advt No-14/2021

Date: 27th December, 2021

Important Date for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 27 January 2022

Last Date for submission of fees : 30 January 2022

Vacancy Details for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Forest Ranger-35

Eligibility Criteria for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Applicant must possess Bachelor (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering of any recognized University with at least one of the following subjects:-

i. Agriculture

ii. Botany

iii. Chemistry

iv. Computer Applications/ Computer Science

v. Engineering (Agriculture/ Chemical/ Civil/ Computer/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Mechanical)

vi. Environmental Science

vii. Forestry

viii. Geology

ix. Horticulture

x. Mathematics

xi. Physics

xii. Statistics

xiii. Veterinary Science

xiv. Zoology



Scale of Pay: Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month)

Pay scale-Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/-

Grade Pay-Rs.10,300/-

Pay band-P.B. -3

How to Apply for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.