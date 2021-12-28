Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

APSC Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for 35 Forest Ranger Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Application Process

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online application for the Forest Ranger  post on its official website. Check APSC recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Dec 28, 2021 09:05 IST
APSC Recruitment 2021-22
APSC Recruitment 2021-22

APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt  under the Assam Government. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 27 January 2022.

In a bid to apply for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering of any recognized University with at least one of the subjects given in the short notification. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job : 
Advt No-14/2021
Date: 27th December, 2021

Important Date for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 27 January 2022
Last Date for submission of fees : 30 January 2022 

Vacancy Details for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: 
Forest Ranger-35 

Eligibility Criteria for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Applicant must possess Bachelor (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering of any recognized University with at least one of the following subjects:-
i. Agriculture
ii. Botany
iii. Chemistry
iv. Computer Applications/ Computer Science 
v. Engineering (Agriculture/ Chemical/ Civil/ Computer/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Mechanical)
vi. Environmental Science
vii. Forestry
viii. Geology
ix. Horticulture
x. Mathematics
xi. Physics
xii. Statistics
xiii. Veterinary Science
xiv. Zoology 


Scale of Pay: Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month)
Pay scale-Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/-
Grade Pay-Rs.10,300/-
Pay band-P.B. -3  

 APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF

You May Read Also

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021-22: Notification ut for 335 Post Graduate Teacher Post at opsc.gov.in

TMC Recruitment 2021-22: Notification Out for 175 Nurse Post @tmc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2021-22 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2021-22 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Apply for APSC Forest Ranger Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: 
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 27 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. 

Take Free Online FOREST DEPARTMENT EXAMS 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationAPSC Recruitment 2021-22: Apply Online for 35 Forest Ranger Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Application Process
Notification Date28 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission27 Jan, 2022
CityGuwahati
StateAssam
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.